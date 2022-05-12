Advertisement

Jury convicts Louisiana man for smuggling people at I-35 checkpoint

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A federal jury in Laredo has convicted a 47-year-old man for conspiring to transport and transporting undocumented individuals into the United States.

It took this jury over three hours before convicting Roderick Dewayne Chisley of Monroe, Louisiana. In the three-day trial, the jury heard that on December 17, 2021, authorities stopped Chisley shortly after he passed through the I-35 checkpoint. They discovered the tractor trailer he was driving was stolen and upon further inspection, they found 52 undocumented individuals inside the trailer. Chisley admitted he was going to be paid $50,000 to transport the tractor trailer from Laredo to San Antonio.

Chisley now faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

