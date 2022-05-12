Advertisement

Man convicted for smuggling nearly 80 and pregnant minor in trailer

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A federal jury in Laredo has convicted a 52-year-old legal permanent resident of North Carolina for alien smuggling.

The jury deliberated for about four hours before finding Aurelio Barajas-Pulido guilty. During the one-day trial, the jury heard testimony that back on February 8th, Barajas-Pulido attempted to drive a tractor trailer through the I-35 checkpoint. While being questioned, agents noticed he was acting suspicious. A canine agent alerted agents to the presence of concealed humans and upon further inspection, 80 undocumented individuals were found inside the trailer, three of which were minors. One was pregnant.

Barajas-Pulido faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

