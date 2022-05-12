Man wanted for allegedly stealing and discharging firearm

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for theft of a firearm and recklessly discharging of a firearm.

Laredo Police are searching for 18-year-old Humberto Campos in the case.

The incident happened on April 24 when officers responded to a shots fired call near the 4400 block of Exodus Drive for a shots fired call.

When officers arrived, they were able to find spent shell cases in the area.

After a thorough investigation, officers identified Campos as the prime suspect who used the stolen weapon and fired shots.

If you have any information on Campos’ whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

