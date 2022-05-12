Advertisement

Man wanted for allegedly stealing and discharging firearm

Humberto Campos
Humberto Campos(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for theft of a firearm and recklessly discharging of a firearm.

Laredo Police are searching for 18-year-old Humberto Campos in the case.

The incident happened on April 24 when officers responded to a shots fired call near the 4400 block of Exodus Drive for a shots fired call.

When officers arrived, they were able to find spent shell cases in the area.

After a thorough investigation, officers identified Campos as the prime suspect who used the stolen weapon and fired shots.

If you have any information on Campos’ whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Carlos Alejandro Tello (left) and Justina Martinez (right) charged with injury to a child and...
Nine-month-old dies following alleged child abuse
49-year-old Jesus Hernandez
Laredo Police Officer charged with official oppression
Samuel Enrique Lopez
Laredo man pleads guilty to capital murder of multiple people
Worker falls to his death
Investigation underway after worker falls to his death
Threat made to United South Middle School
Arrest made after threat to United South Middle School

Latest News

Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Texas Department of Criminal Justice searching for escaped inmate in Leon County
South Texas Food Bank
Despite hurdles, South Texas Food bank continues to help others
UISD makes changes to dress code
UISD to make changes to dress code for new school year
CBP’s “Say No to the Coyote” campaign warns migrants about smuggler lies