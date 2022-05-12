Advertisement

Mercedes tells owners of 292K vehicles to stop driving them

The automaker is recalling the vehicles and says it will offer free towing so owners can get...
The automaker is recalling the vehicles and says it will offer free towing so owners can get them to a dealership for service.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Mercedes-Benz is telling the owners of more than 292,000 vehicles in the U.S. to stop driving them because the brakes could fail.

The automaker is recalling the vehicles and says it will offer free towing so owners can get them to a dealership for service.

The recall covers certain ML, GL and R-Class vehicles from the 2006 through 2012 model years.

Mercedes says moisture can get into a brake booster housing and cause corrosion.

That can cause a vacuum leak, which would decrease brake performance.

Mercedes says in a statement Thursday that in rare cases the brakes can fail.

The company says it has no reports of crashes or injuries.

Dealers will inspect the booster and replace parts as needed.

Owners will be notified by letter starting May 27.

Check your vehicle’s recall status.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Alejandro Tello (left) and Justina Martinez (right) charged with injury to a child and...
Nine-month-old dies following alleged child abuse
Samuel Enrique Lopez
Laredo man pleads guilty to capital murder of multiple people
49-year-old Jesus Hernandez
Laredo Police Officer charged with official oppression
Worker falls to his death
Investigation underway after worker falls to his death
Two vehicle crash sends woman to the hospital
Two vehicle crash in south Laredo sends woman to hospital

Latest News

The U.S. has lost 1 million people to COVID-19.
Tribute to victims as US reaches 1 million COVID deaths
A woman naps, bundled up against the air conditioning, as she waits to have an abortion,...
Louisiana debates murder charge for women who get abortions
South Texas Food Bank announces return of Empty Bowls Fundraiser
South Texas Food Bank announces return of Empty Bowls Concert
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says