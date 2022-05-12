Nixon Mustangs shows off new look during spring football game

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Wednesday brought us the second of five spring football games with the Mustangs sporting a new look on the field.

Coach Benny Cabello got his first crack as the man to lead a program bringing a new more high-flying offense and gone are the traditional green helmets in favor of the yellow.

The Mustangs looking good on the field as well, Alexis Aldana there with a 77 yard catch and run as he would give the green squad a one-point lead into the half.

After his first spring with Nixon, the new head coach is impressed by the attention to detail these Mustangs are showing already.

The Mustangs will be making the move back to the 5-A level this fall meaning they will open up September first against Corpus Christi King

