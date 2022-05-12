Advertisement

Pony League announces world renowned pitcher as this year’s guest

By Ryan Bailey
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Pony League made a big announcement concerning the upcoming Softball World Series.

The girls will be returning to the Gateway City after hosting the games back in 2017 and 2018 with over 100 teams in town to play a grand total of more than 500 games over one week.

As in the past, the Pony League is gearing up for a big opening ceremony at UniTrade Stadium and are bringing one of the biggest names in softball history to the Gateway City.

Organizers announced Cat Osterman coming to Laredo, number three world renowned pitcher.

They are expecting her to create a lot of buzz on the field.

Opening ceremonies are set to take place on July 12 at UniTrade Stadium with the games running until the 17th.

