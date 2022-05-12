Advertisement

South Texas Food Bank announces return of Empty Bowls Concert

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An event that allows people to rock out for a good cause is set to return to the Gateway City this summer.

On Wednesday, the South Texas Food Bank announced the triumphant return of its Empty Bowls Fundraiser.

It’s an event that has been on hiatus since the start of the pandemic, but the food bank is ready hold the festivities not just for entertainment purposes but also to collect funds for its cause.

This year Los Lobos will be the main act for the event.

John Solis, the South Texas Food Bank’s Board of Directors President says, “The revenue that we make from this concert will allow us to help out food distribution and our food allocations. What that means is that we will get food out to the hungry people and to buy food. Because we have to buy food to be able to give it to the people, there’s a lot of hungry people in these eight communities that we have.”

The event will be held in August and pre-sale tickets are expected to go on sale sometime in June.

