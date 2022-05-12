Tecos win seventh game in a row

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - You can put another win on the board for the Tecolotes as they won their seventh game in a row.

During the top of the third, one out but runners at the corners, Gabino Avalos needing to bear down but got that batter out in the end.

The bats would finally come to life in the bottom of the sixth for the Tecos as Cade Gotta comes up with a two run double.

It’s all the scoring they get but it’s all they need as Los Dos gets another win.

