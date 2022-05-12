Texas Department of Criminal Justice searching for escaped inmate in Leon County

LEON COUNTY, Tx. (KGNS) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is searching for an escaped convict in Leon County.

Gonzalo Lopez, 46, allegedly assaulted a correctional officer on a transport bus and then fled form the vehicle.

The TDCJ, and multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for the inmate near Highway 7 westbound in Leon County roughly 1.5 miles from I-45.

Lopez is serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder out of Webb County.

If you spot him do not engage and immediately contact 911.

Gonzalo Lopez was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the shooting of a Webb County Sheriff’s Deputy in 2004.

Prosecutors allege Gonzalo Lopez loaded the gun used to shoot the Webb County Sheriff, ending a high-speed chase through two counties.

Gonzalo Lopez was convicted late Wednesday night after several hours of deliberation.

However, when it came to assessing a punishment yesterday, prosecutors say jurors deliberated for less than fifteen minutes.

Gonzalo-Lopez will now serve two back-to-back life sentences.

Lopez was previously convicted of capital murder in hidalgo county for killing a man with a pick after kidnapping him and holding him ransom on a drug debt.

Gonzalo-Lopez was immediately taken into custody of the Texas Department of Corrections to finish serving his Hidalgo County life sentence.

