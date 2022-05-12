Texas law forces Meta to remove Instagram filter

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Certain Instagram filters are now disabled for users in the State of Texas.

It comes after the state’s attorney general filed a lawsuit against Meta which owns Instagram and Facebook, citing the company’s alleged misuse of facial recognition technology.

The lawsuit says filters using facial geometry breaks Texas’ facial recognition laws.

The technology reportedly learns a user’s face and can automatically tag or associate a person with an image without consent.

Despite disabling the filters, the company maintains the technology is not facial recognition and is not used to identify anyone.

Filters that only change the image color or background are still usable.

