Three injured in Dallas hair salon shooting

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Three women are hospitalized after a gunman opens fire at a Dallas hair salon.

Officials say it happened on Thursday when a man walked in, shouted out loud and started shooting.

He then fled the scene in a dark-colored or maroon minivan-type vehicle.

Three women were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the shooting.

