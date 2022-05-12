Three injured in Dallas hair salon shooting
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Three women are hospitalized after a gunman opens fire at a Dallas hair salon.
Officials say it happened on Thursday when a man walked in, shouted out loud and started shooting.
He then fled the scene in a dark-colored or maroon minivan-type vehicle.
Three women were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are investigating the cause of the shooting.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.
For more headlines. click here.