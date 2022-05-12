Advertisement

Three injured in Dallas hair salon shooting

By NBC News Channel
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Three women are hospitalized after a gunman opens fire at a Dallas hair salon.

Officials say it happened on Thursday when a man walked in, shouted out loud and started shooting.

He then fled the scene in a dark-colored or maroon minivan-type vehicle.

Three women were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the shooting.

