Trial still pending for man accused of killing father and brother in 2021

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - No trial date is set for the man accused of the murder of his father and brother in 2021.

According to the Webb County docket, there was an evidence exchange hearing for the case of Gilbert Jerry Mendez set for Thursday, May 12, 2022.

He is accused of the shooting that killed his father Samuel Mendez Sr., 62, and his brother Samuel Mendez Jr.,37 on Olive Street back in October 2021.

The deaths marked the 9th and 10th homicide of 2021.

According to the docket, as of March the state was not seeking the death penalty in the case; however, that can still change.

Mendez’s attorney has filed a motion to set bond, but it has not been reviewed at this time.

He remains in the Webb County Jail.

