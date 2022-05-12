WIC offers help to local parents seeking baby formula

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) program is helping with the baby formula shortage.

A lactation consultant with the WIC program in Laredo, Maritza Benavides, says they work with companies at a local level to see what is on the shelves.

However, the WIC program does not provide parents with baby formula. Instead, they can help parents find an alternative formula that could work for their infant. Benavides says, ”We don’t recommend shared breast milk because you’re not sure of what the mother’s lifestyle factors are. You might not know what medications she’s taking, herbal remedies, and so we don’t recommend it.”

If you have any questions you can visit the City of Laredo’s WIC website to find the closest WIC clinic in your location.

