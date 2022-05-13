City Council to approve security cameras for El Eden Rec. Center

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Dozens of cameras are set to go up at a recreation center in south Laredo.

On Monday, City Council is expected to approve the purchase of 63 cameras for the El Eden Center.

This comes after district one council member Rudy Gonzalez said a series of incidents like a suspicious individual following children and vandalism were reported near the center.

In total, over $60,000 dollars will go to this project.

The item will be discussed on monday at 5 p.m. at City Hall.

