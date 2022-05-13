Advertisement

Group of all-Black climbers makes history as first to summit Mount Everest

Full Circle Everest, a group of seven Black climbers, reached the summit of Mount Everest on...
Full Circle Everest, a group of seven Black climbers, reached the summit of Mount Everest on Thursday, making history.(GoFundMe/Full Circle Everest 2022)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An all-Black group of climbers and mountaineers just made history as the first to summit Mount Everest.

The seven-member group reached the summit of Mount Everest on Thursday, making history as the first all-Black team to stand atop the highest mountain on Earth.

About 4,000 people have reached the world’s highest peak, but until now, just eight of them have been Black.

That is one of the reasons that the group known as Full Circle Everest was formed. They say not only is it about spending time in the mountains, but it’s about changing the narrative for the Black community.

“Our team represents our community and are building blocks for greater representation of the climbing community and the outdoors,” the team said on its GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Threat made to United South Middle School
Arrest made after threat to United South Middle School
Carlos Alejandro Tello (left) and Justina Martinez (right) charged with injury to a child and...
Nine-month-old dies following alleged child abuse
Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Texas Department of Criminal Justice searching for escaped inmate in Leon County
49-year-old Jesus Hernandez
Laredo Police Officer charged with official oppression
Humberto Campos
Man wanted for allegedly stealing and discharging firearm

Latest News

In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses with Col....
Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say
Elon Musk tweets that his $44B deal to buy Twitter “temporarily on hold” pending new details on...
Elon Musk says Twitter deal ‘temporarily on hold’
City Council to approve cameras for El Eden Rec Center
City Council to approve security cameras for El Eden Rec. Center
Mourners gather at the hospital where the body of slain Al Jazeera veteran journalist Shireen...
Israeli police beat mourners at journalist’s funeral
City Council to approve security cameras for El Eden Rec. Center
City Council to approve security cameras for El Eden Rec. Center