Advertisement

Laredo College to hold graduation ceremonies

Laredo College to hold commencement ceremonies
Laredo College to hold commencement ceremonies(KGNS)
By Ruben Villarreal
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo College will hold its 75th annual commencement ceremonies to celebrate its newest group of graduates.

Over 1,000 students will walk the plank to receive their associate degrees and or certifications.

There will be two graduation ceremonies; the first at 1:30 p.m. will be for those graduating with an associate of applied science degree (AAS) or certificates.

The second ceremony will at 5:30 p.m. and will be for graduation candidates earning an associate of arts degree (AA) or an associate of science degree (AS).

Both ceremonies will be held at the Sames Auto Arena.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Threat made to United South Middle School
Arrest made after threat to United South Middle School
Carlos Alejandro Tello (left) and Justina Martinez (right) charged with injury to a child and...
Nine-month-old dies following alleged child abuse
Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Texas Department of Criminal Justice searching for escaped inmate in Leon County
49-year-old Jesus Hernandez
Laredo Police Officer charged with official oppression
Humberto Campos
Man wanted for allegedly stealing and discharging firearm

Latest News

File photo: North Central Park
Laredo Police to hold 5K run this Saturday
Volunteers needed to help clean up Zacate Creek
City Council to approve cameras for El Eden Rec Center
City Council to approve security cameras for El Eden Rec. Center
City Council to approve security cameras for El Eden Rec. Center
City Council to approve security cameras for El Eden Rec. Center