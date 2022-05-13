Laredo College to hold graduation ceremonies

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo College will hold its 75th annual commencement ceremonies to celebrate its newest group of graduates.

Over 1,000 students will walk the plank to receive their associate degrees and or certifications.

There will be two graduation ceremonies; the first at 1:30 p.m. will be for those graduating with an associate of applied science degree (AAS) or certificates.

The second ceremony will at 5:30 p.m. and will be for graduation candidates earning an associate of arts degree (AA) or an associate of science degree (AS).

Both ceremonies will be held at the Sames Auto Arena.

