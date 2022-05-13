Laredo Library to hold women’s health fair

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting ladies of all ages to a women’s Health fair.

Health officials from the city will be providing blood pressure exams, educational material, prevention services, family planning and nutritional information.

There will be free door prizes to those who take part while supplies last.

It all gets underway this morning from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Joe Guerra Public Library.

