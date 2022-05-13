Advertisement

Laredo man sentenced to prison for 2018 murder

Laredo man to spend 15 years in prison for 2018 murder
Laredo man to spend 15 years in prison for 2018 murder(KGNS)
By Omar Anzaldua
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man accused of murder back in 2018 has been found guilty and will spend a total of 15 years behind bars.

The jury came down with that verdict on Thursday for Hector Rivera Junior.

It all stems from an incident that happened back in November of 2018.

That’s when Jose Juan Martinez was shot and killed at the corner of Tilden and Olive Street..

Rivera was sentenced to ten years for murder and five for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

