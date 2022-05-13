Laredo Police to hold 5K run this Saturday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is inviting the community to strap on a pair of their best running shoes and run in the name of the law.

In celebration of National Police Week, the police department will be hosting its 5K run and walk on Saturday, May 14 at North Central Park.

Registration is officially underway and costs $25 for on site registration.

The first 100 to register will receive a t-shirt, hopefully you still have a chance.

If you have any questions, you can call 956-701-0671.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.