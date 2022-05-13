School bus accident on Shiloh sends woman to the hospital

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident involving a school bus in north Laredo sends one woman to the hospital.

Laredo Police, UISD Police, and the Laredo Fire Department were all called out to the intersection of Shiloh and Navajo Friday morning for a two-vehicle accident involving a school bus.

According to reports, a bus carrying students was driving from Elias Herrera Middle School when it hit a teacher’s vehicle.

The teacher was taken to the hospital for observation.

A total of 23 students were on the bus at the time.

Fortunately, none of them were injured.

The driver of the bus was find for failure to control speed and will have to undergo a toxicology test.

