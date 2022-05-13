Sunshine, lollipops and rainbows!

Advertisement

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - We’re gonna see plenty of sunshine, but we might not see any rainbows for a while despite our slight chances of rain.

On Friday we’ll start out in the low to mid-70s but the air will feel pretty breezy during the early morning hours, making for a nice refreshing relief.

Those breezy conditions will continue to linger into Saturday but we are still going to be dealing with 101 and 100 degree temperatures all weekend long.

We might see some slight chances of rain that could come in from the Corpus Christi area, but a lot of that will dissipate and won’t make it to Laredo.

Overall expect a hot and humid weekend and get ready for the dog days of summer.

