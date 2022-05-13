UISD to announce change of venue for commencement ceremonies

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After two years of hosting outdoor graduations, the United Independent School District will talk about bringing them back indoors.

On Friday morning, the UISD Board will discuss changing the high school commencement ceremonies from the Bill Johnson Student Activity Complex to the Sames Auto Arena.

If you recall, the arena was the original venue where graduations would take place, but the coronavirus forced school districts to alter the setting to fit the COVID-19 guidelines.

The dates for all high school graduations will remain the same, except for Lyndon B. Johnson High School. LBJ High School’s new graduation date will be Tuesday, May 24th.

The change in date is necessary due to a scheduling conflict at the Sames Arena.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.