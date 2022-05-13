Volunteers needed to help clean up Zacate Creek

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is searching for a few do-gooders to help clean up a city creek.

This Saturday, city officials and Keep Laredo Beautiful will be picking up trash and litter and Zacate Creek.

Check in will start at 7:30 a.m. at the 600 block of Marcella Avenue.

The clean-up will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Community service hours will be provided to students who volunteer.

For more information call 956-794-1655.

