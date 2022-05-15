Advertisement

Hot Desert Air This Week

By Richard Berler
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A desert airmass has arrived aloft. This will be our main weather control this week. Afternoons will have fairly low humidity as the desert air above stirs in with a shallow layer of gulf air that will move in each night and early morning. The desert influence will be most pronounced on Friday with temperatures likely the hottest of the week. A cold front from the Great Plains will edge into our area Saturday night with a chance of a thundershower, followed by temperatures a bit lower next Sunday.

