LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -

Julian Tijerina made the trip up north to Austin Texas, to compete against the best in the state in the 6-A shot put and discuss competition. Tijerina finished the season with a fourth place finish in the discuss, while also adding a city record to his name during the season.

