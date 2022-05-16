Asmussen Family reflects on 2022 Kentucky Derby

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Last weekend, 20 of the country’s best horses gathered for the race that would define their racing careers and one of those horses trained in Laredo was among the top contenders favored to win until something unexpected happened.

Marilyn Asmussen of the Asmussen Family is reflecting on the 2022 Kentucky Derby, which was the 24th derby Epicenter was competing.

Epicenter trained at the Asmussen’s El Primero Horse Training Center in Laredo.

Marilyn says, “El primero training center was represented very, very strongly, and I don’t think there’s another training center in the United States that could say that they have that many horses running.”

As the saying goes, always the bridesmaid, never the bride; a first-place win at this year’s derby would mark the first derby win for the family who have already taken second and third place in the 23 derbies they have taken part in.

But this year was different; their three-year-old thoroughbred was the center of attention heading into derby weekend by many analysts.

The Asmussen’s were confident going into the race because the horse was physically ready.

Confidence they shared with tens of thousands, as it seemed this would be their year but then something unexpected happened.

Out of nowhere, an alternate horse put into the race on that day muzzled his way to the front of the line, beating Epicenter in the final moments beating him three quarters of length.

While it was not the ending, they had hoped for especially for their son Steve who to date has earned the title of most winningness horse trainer in North America with 47,640 races of those an unprecedented 9,743 first place wins; they say they’re proud of how well he’s able to handle the unexpected twists of horse-racing.

Marilyn says, the biggest tribute they can give Steve is that he never quits, he never gives up.

Marilyn goes on to say that it is very gratifying for a parent to see their child persevere.

The Asmussen’s hope that they made the residents of Laredo proud for representing the city.

