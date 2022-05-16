Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Blue Mass kicks off National Police Week

By Roger Uvalle
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Diocese of Laredo held a special Blue Mass at San Agustin Cathedral.

A blue mass is an annual celebration that honors the brave men and women in law enforcement who have died in the line of duty and those currently serving as officers.

Representatives from all major law enforcement agencies were present.

The recently sworn in chief deputy constable for Webb County Constable Precinct One Claudia Adriana Cantu was one of the attendees.

She spoke about what she prayed for given the uncertainty and dangers of being an officer.

Cantu says, “We have more people carrying firearms, and unfortunately, a lot of these people that are carrying firearms are carrying just because and not really getting the necessary training on it. Either they’re hurting themselves or they’re hurting others.”

Cantu goes on to say that as a law enforcement officer, it’s important to keep an eye out and be prepared for any type of scenario.

Bishop James Tamayo presided over the mass and thanked everyone in attendance for their service.

A blue mass is held each year during National Police Week.

