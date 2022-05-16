City Council to discuss bringing eatery to Laredo Airport

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - People flying out of the Laredo International Airport will finally have a food option to take advantage of.

Laredo City Council will be asked to approve an agreement to have Chick-Fil-A temporarily set up shop at the airport.

The airport has been without a full-service restaurant for three years as they prepare to expand the facility.

Gilberto Sanchez says they are going to start out with a table and offer all the menu items from a regular Chick Fil A restaurant.

Sanchez says they will set up an ordering kiosk that will arrive sometime in the next couple of weeks.

If council approves the agreement, Sanchez says Chick-Fil-A could open as soon as May 23.

He says a local coffee shop is also interested in opening at the airport.

The city will soon open a request for qualifications for any other franchise or local restaurant, bar or coffee shop interested in applying.

