City Council to discuss repairs and installations at El Pico Water Treatment Plant

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo City Council will meet on Monday to discuss several items including a request for repairs at the Jefferson and El Pico Water Plants.

Officials will also get an update on the “Quiet zone” project that’s been in the works for areas along the Kansas City Southern Railroad line.

And lastly, a status report on the selection of a consulting firm to recommends solutions to the city’s medical needs.

City Council will meet on Monday afternoon at 5:30 p.m.

