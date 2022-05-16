Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

City Council to discuss repairs and installations at El Pico Water Treatment Plant

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo City Council will meet on Monday to discuss several items including a request for repairs at the Jefferson and El Pico Water Plants.

Officials will also get an update on the “Quiet zone” project that’s been in the works for areas along the Kansas City Southern Railroad line.

And lastly, a status report on the selection of a consulting firm to recommends solutions to the city’s medical needs.

City Council will meet on Monday afternoon at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo: Accident on Highway 83
Accident causes closures in south Laredo
Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Texas Department of Criminal Justice searching for escaped inmate in Leon County
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
LAREDO OFFICIALS REACT TO PROTESTS
City of Laredo officials react to potential citizens’ lawsuit
File photo: UISD graduation 2020
UISD announces change of venue for Graduation Ceremonies

Latest News

Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
GEO Group
GEO Group awards scholarships to 25 students
GEO Group awards students with scholarships
GEO Group awards scholarships to 25 students
City Council preview
City Council preview