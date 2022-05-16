City to open select pools and splash pads

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In an effort to beat the heat, the City of Laredo has decided to open two pools and splash parks on the weekends during the month of May.

On Saturday and Sunday, splash parks across town will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, the city will also open the Sisters of Mercy Water Park and Pool as well as the Bartlett Pool on Thomas Avenue.

Both will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The rest of the city pools are scheduled to open after Memorial Day when school lets out.

