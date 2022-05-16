Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Detroit Tigers fan falls 15 feet from crumbling footbridge

FILE - Baseball fans arrive outside Comerica Park before the start of the Tigers opening day...
FILE - Baseball fans arrive outside Comerica Park before the start of the Tigers opening day baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A man walking on a footbridge to a Detroit Tigers game says he fell 15 feet to the ground when part of the concrete collapsed.

Ely Hydes said the incident occurred May 9, but the bridge still was open until The Detroit News reached out to the state Transportation Department on Sunday.

The Spruce Street pedestrian bridge is above the Lodge Freeway.

Hydes says he was walking to Comerica Park with a friend when “the bridge just collapsed under my feet.”

Hydes says he landed about six feet from traffic. He describes himself as a “giant walking bruise.”

Hydes says “crazy things” happen to him at baseball games. In 2019, he caught a home run hit by Albert Pujols, the slugger’s 2,000th career RBI.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Accident on Highway 83
Accident causes closures in south Laredo
Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Texas Department of Criminal Justice searching for escaped inmate in Leon County
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
LAREDO OFFICIALS REACT TO PROTESTS
City of Laredo officials react to potential citizens’ lawsuit
UISD Changes Graduation Venue
UISD announces change of venue for Graduation Ceremonies

Latest News

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday announced the availability of money over five...
Buttigieg sends $5 billion to cities for safety as road deaths soar
Police said the incident was caught on video as they were executing a search warrant on his...
Police: Arby’s manager in Washington peed in milkshake mix
Early voting underway for Texas primary runoff election
Early voting underway for Texas primary runoff election
File photo: Early voting
Early voting underway for Texas primary runoff election