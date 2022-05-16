Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Early voting underway for Texas primary runoff election

By Christian Del Rio
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Early voting for the Texas primary runoff elections begins on Monday.

One of the races on the ballot is for Texas District 28.

Candidates, Sandra Whitten and Casey Garcia are running to represent the Republican Party and the Democratic nominees are incumbent congressman Henry Cuellar and Jessica Cisneros.

There’s also a county commissioner’s race on the ballot for precinct four between the incumbent Cindy Liendo and Ricky Jaime.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information you can click here or call (956) 523-4050.

