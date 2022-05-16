Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

GEO Group awards scholarships to 25 students

By Lisely Garza
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A total of 25 students were recently granted a thousand-dollar scholarship each to attend college.

These scholarships were given by the GEO Correctional Facility.

Students from different public and private schools were chosen based on their academic achievements.

Melissa Garcia from Alexander High School was one of those scholarship recipients.

Garcia says, “I think I was chosen for this just because I am very passionate about what I do. So, the clubs that I am involved in at school are what I truly enjoy. I make sure to stay on top of my academics, so I have a good GPA and all of that.”

Garcia says she wants to study pre-med and the scholarship will definitely come in handy when it comes times to pay.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo: Accident on Highway 83
Accident causes closures in south Laredo
Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Texas Department of Criminal Justice searching for escaped inmate in Leon County
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
LAREDO OFFICIALS REACT TO PROTESTS
City of Laredo officials react to potential citizens’ lawsuit
File photo: UISD graduation 2020
UISD announces change of venue for Graduation Ceremonies

Latest News

Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
GEO Group
GEO Group awards scholarships to 25 students
City Council preview
City Council preview
File photo: El Pico Water Treatment Plant
City Council to discuss repairs and installations at El Pico Water Treatment Plant