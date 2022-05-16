GEO Group awards scholarships to 25 students

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A total of 25 students were recently granted a thousand-dollar scholarship each to attend college.

These scholarships were given by the GEO Correctional Facility.

Students from different public and private schools were chosen based on their academic achievements.

Melissa Garcia from Alexander High School was one of those scholarship recipients.

Garcia says, “I think I was chosen for this just because I am very passionate about what I do. So, the clubs that I am involved in at school are what I truly enjoy. I make sure to stay on top of my academics, so I have a good GPA and all of that.”

Garcia says she wants to study pre-med and the scholarship will definitely come in handy when it comes times to pay.

