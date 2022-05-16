Laredo Police Department advising residents about scam calls

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Local authorities are advising the public about a surge in scam calls.

The Laredo Police Department says scammers are calling residents with a device that makes it look the police department is calling.

The caller threatens its victims with an arrest if a payment is not made over the phone.

The Laredo Police Department says residents should hang up the phone immediately and never give personal information over the phone.

Authorities say the police department will never take a payment over the phone.

