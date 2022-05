LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -

Melanie Duron represented Martin in Austin this weekend in the state meet. Duron won her second state title in the shot put with a throw of 48.6 feet. She becomes the first Laredoan to win back to back state championships (UIL) in the last 75 years.

