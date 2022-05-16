Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Santa Maria Elementary holds career day

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Elementary school students got a chance to see what future careers pique their interest.

Santa Mara Elementary School held career day on Monday where several agencies spoke to the kids about what their job entails.

Several different businesses and organizations took part including Border Patrol, the Laredo Fire Department, Laredo Police, and Planet Dental just to name a few.

Our very own Web Editor Justin Reyes got a chance to take part and tell the students what’s it like to work in the news industry.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo: Accident on Highway 83
Accident causes closures in south Laredo
Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Texas Department of Criminal Justice searching for escaped inmate in Leon County
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Asmussen Family refects on 2022 Kentucky Derby
Asmussen Family reflects on 2022 Kentucky Derby
LAREDO OFFICIALS REACT TO PROTESTS
City of Laredo officials react to potential citizens’ lawsuit

Latest News

Two vehicle crash reported in north Laredo
Rollover accident reported in north Laredo
Two vehicle crash reported in north Laredo
Santa Maria Elementary holds career day event
Blue Mass kicks of National Police Week
Blue Mass kicks off National Police Week
Blue Mass kicks off National Police Week