Santa Maria Elementary holds career day

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Elementary school students got a chance to see what future careers pique their interest.

Santa Mara Elementary School held career day on Monday where several agencies spoke to the kids about what their job entails.

Several different businesses and organizations took part including Border Patrol, the Laredo Fire Department, Laredo Police, and Planet Dental just to name a few.

Our very own Web Editor Justin Reyes got a chance to take part and tell the students what’s it like to work in the news industry.

