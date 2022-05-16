Shop Local
Temperatures Far Above Average This Week

By Richard Berler
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Desert air remains aloft above south Texas. This will stir in with daytime heating each afternoon, bringing hotter than average temperatures, and low afternoon humidity. The desert influence will be most pronounced on Friday with especially high temperatures. A cold front will arrive from the north on Saturday night with a decent chance of a thundershower. Temperatures will not be as high next Sunday.

