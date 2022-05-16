Shop Local
Two vehicle crash reported in north Laredo

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A two vehicle car collision is causing road closures in north Laredo.

The Laredo Police Department has reported an accident at 2819 Bob Bullock Loop, right in front of PlaMor.

One vehicle was completely rolled over on its side, meanwhile, another one was off the road in the brush.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area while crews clear the scene.

