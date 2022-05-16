Webb County Sheriff’s Office advises community on the dangers of escaped convict

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about the dangers of coming across escaped inmate and convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez.

Back in 2004, Lopez tried to kill a Webb County Sheriff Deputy and was sentenced to life in prison.

The office says they know firsthand just how dangerous Lopez is to the public.

They ask the community to report any information they may have on his whereabouts.

Chief Deputy Alex Gutierrez says, “We encourage the community to get involved, to report him. Don’t get close to this individual, he was serving a life sentence for capital murder. So we need the citizens and everybody in Webb County, to get involved and if you see this individual to please report him to law enforcement.”

Lopez has ties to the Rio Grande Valley area, including Weslaco and Mercedes.

He also has ties to San Antonio.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering a $50,000 reward for any information that leads the the arrest of Lopez.

