Accident reported on south Laredo highway

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A two vehicle vehicle is reported in south Laredo Tuesday morning.

It happened at around 9:45 a.m. near Mangana Hein and Highway 83.

Video shows black truck may have collided with a white car that had the company name, Bright Star Care on it.

No word of any injuries at the moment.

Laredo Police were seen clearing the wreckage.

