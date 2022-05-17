Car chase ends at Laredo bridge

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A chase that began in south Laredo ends at one of our bridges.

According to DPS, the chase began in the Cielto Liendo area.

It’s said the individual drove past officials at bridge 2 and went into Mexico.

It’s believed another individual was with the driver.

DPS are waiting for a response from Mexican authorities to return the individuals.

It’s unclear what lead to the chase.

