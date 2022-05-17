Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

City discusses “quiet zone” railroad project

City Council to discuss Quiet Zone project
City Council to discuss Quiet Zone project(KGNS)
By Brenda Camacho
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - People living along the Kansas City Southern (KCS) railroad could be getting some peace and quiet very soon.

The city of Laredo is trying to implement a “quiet zone” along the KCS railroad. On Tuesday night, May 16, the Laredo city council agreed to explore the best option which is to install safety features at all 32 crossings. This measure could cost an estimated $4.6 million, but that price tag could change as the city continues negotiations with the railroad company.

The second option would be less expensive, roughly $2.3 million. However, Orlando Navarro, the Planning and Zoning Director for the city says the second option would include the closure of five roadway crossings. “If we get into negotiations at a later date, if we had to close streets, we could talk about that later but currently, the project is about keeping all the streets open and just improving all the safety devices at every crossing,” Navarro says.

In 2016, a $1 million bond known as a Certificate of Obligation was set aside for the “quiet zone” project. The remaining balance on that bond is $850,000. $150,000 was used to pay for the project study.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Rollover accident reported in north Laredo
Two-vehicle crash reported in north Laredo
Gonzalo Lopez, 47
Webb County Sheriff’s Office advises community on the dangers of escaped convict
File photo: Accident on Highway 83
Accident causes closures in south Laredo
Man killed in accident on Saunders
Man killed in auto-pedestrian accident on Saunders Street
Accident in south Laredo
Accident reported on south Laredo highway

Latest News

Outside workers more prone to heat exhaustion
COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease
Mayor Saenz speaks on hiring consulting firm to help address medical needs
Car chase ends at Laredo bridge
Man killed in auto-pedestrian accident on Saunders Street