City discusses “quiet zone” railroad project

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - People living along the Kansas City Southern (KCS) railroad could be getting some peace and quiet very soon.

The city of Laredo is trying to implement a “quiet zone” along the KCS railroad. On Tuesday night, May 16, the Laredo city council agreed to explore the best option which is to install safety features at all 32 crossings. This measure could cost an estimated $4.6 million, but that price tag could change as the city continues negotiations with the railroad company.

The second option would be less expensive, roughly $2.3 million. However, Orlando Navarro, the Planning and Zoning Director for the city says the second option would include the closure of five roadway crossings. “If we get into negotiations at a later date, if we had to close streets, we could talk about that later but currently, the project is about keeping all the streets open and just improving all the safety devices at every crossing,” Navarro says.

In 2016, a $1 million bond known as a Certificate of Obligation was set aside for the “quiet zone” project. The remaining balance on that bond is $850,000. $150,000 was used to pay for the project study.

