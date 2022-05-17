Early voting numbers are in

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The first day of early voting shows 2,511 people turned out to vote on the Democratic ballot and 472 ballots submitted by mail. On the Republican side, 188 people turned out and 10 mailed in their ballots.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 .m. again on Tuesday, May 17 for early voting. For more information on voting sites, you can call the elections office at 956-523-4050.

