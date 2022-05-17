Early voting underway for runoff elections

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Typically, it can be quite a challenge to get people out to the polls, but the Webb County Elections office says that the first day of early voting for the runoff election was met with long lines of people eager to exercise their right to vote.

One by one, people lined up to cast their vote many of which were employees from the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar says he always makes sure that the county employees get two hours of time to go out and make their vote count.

On this year’s ballot is the race for District 28.

Both Congressman Henry Cuellar and Jessica Cisneros will face off to see who will represent the Democratic Party.

For the Republican side, candidates Sandra Whitten and Casey Garcia are running to represent the Republican party.

For Sheriff Cuellar, he knows just how much each vote counts.

Back in 2008 Sheriff Cuellar barely won the election the first time around by 37 votes.

He says this is why the people should go out and vote for the person they believe is the correct candidate for the job.

Election records show that over 130,000 people in Webb County are registered to vote; however, only over 30,000 went to cast their vote this past March.

Both current and former elected official encourage others to go out and vote.

Among those voices is Sergio Keko Martinez, the attorney and former Webb County Commissioner.

Martinez says, “People say it’s a right, yes you have a right. But listen you have good candidates right now. We have alternative, you have options. Let’s make a change.”

Early voting ends May 20.

