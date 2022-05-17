Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Early voting underway for runoff elections

By Alex Cano
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Typically, it can be quite a challenge to get people out to the polls, but the Webb County Elections office says that the first day of early voting for the runoff election was met with long lines of people eager to exercise their right to vote.

One by one, people lined up to cast their vote many of which were employees from the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar says he always makes sure that the county employees get two hours of time to go out and make their vote count.

On this year’s ballot is the race for District 28.

Both Congressman Henry Cuellar and Jessica Cisneros will face off to see who will represent the Democratic Party.

For the Republican side, candidates Sandra Whitten and Casey Garcia are running to represent the Republican party.

For Sheriff Cuellar, he knows just how much each vote counts.

Back in 2008 Sheriff Cuellar barely won the election the first time around by 37 votes.

He says this is why the people should go out and vote for the person they believe is the correct candidate for the job.

Election records show that over 130,000 people in Webb County are registered to vote; however, only over 30,000 went to cast their vote this past March.

Both current and former elected official encourage others to go out and vote.

Among those voices is Sergio Keko Martinez, the attorney and former Webb County Commissioner.

Martinez says, “People say it’s a right, yes you have a right. But listen you have good candidates right now. We have alternative, you have options. Let’s make a change.”

Early voting ends May 20.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Rollover accident reported in north Laredo
Two-vehicle crash reported in north Laredo
Gonzalo Lopez, 47
Webb County Sheriff’s Office advises community on the dangers of escaped convict
File photo: Accident on Highway 83
Accident causes closures in south Laredo
Man killed in accident on Saunders
Man killed in auto-pedestrian accident on Saunders Street
Accident in south Laredo
Accident reported on south Laredo highway

Latest News

COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease
Mayor Saenz speaks on hiring consulting firm to help address medical needs
Car chase ends at Laredo bridge
Man killed in auto-pedestrian accident on Saunders Street
UISD makes changes to dress code
UISD goes over safety protocols