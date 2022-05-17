Fire hydrant leak causing low-water pressure in north Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Fire hydrant issues may be causing some low-water pressure for residents in north Laredo.

According to the City of Laredo Facebook page, a fire hydrant valve started leaking at the 8800 block of McPherson.

As a result, some residents who live near the area may be experiencing some low water pressure.

Residents who live at Liberty Hills, Shiloh Heights, La Amistad & Oasis Condos could be experiencing low water pressure.

Crews are aware of the issue, and it may take four to six hours to repair.

