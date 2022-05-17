Laredo Cycling group invites others to Ride of Silence

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A quiet ride that will bring the cycling community together aims to speak volumes.

The Laredo Bike Club will hold its annual Ride of Silence.

The group will honor those who have been hurt or passed away while on the road.

As the group gathers for its seventh-year organizers are speaking out how others can join in on this initiative to raise awareness.

The cycling community is asking the public to share the road.

Wednesday is the big National Ride of Silence event.

Every year hundreds of thousands of cyclists around the country ride across the U.S. in order to bring road equality.

Here at home, it would be the seventh year that the Laredo Bike Club organizes it.

Fernando Baldazo the president of the club says the ride will take place on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

He asks all cyclists that want to join to bring their own safety gear.

For example, cyclists are asked to wear bright colors, helmets and blinking lights.

Baldazo says the ride, which is held during National Bike Month, aims to raise the awareness to motorists, police and city officials that cyclists have a legal right to the public roadways.

No paying fee is required to join the event.

So if you would like to participate, the group is asking if you can show up half an hour before the ride begins.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.