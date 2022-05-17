Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Laredo honors fallen law enforcement officers

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A week dedicated to recognizing the dangers of the job of a law enforcement officer started with a solemn ceremony in the Gateway City.

National Police Week honors the men and women in uniform tasked with keeping us safe, their courage and for some the sacrifices made.

Melania Santana, says her father Jose Santana was a Customs and Border Protection Officer who passed away in the line of duty.

Santana says her dad was a hero and she’s going to do the best to honor him and his memory.

National Police Week started back in 1962 by President John F Kennedy.

