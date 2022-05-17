Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Laredo man charged with distributing child pornography

(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo man is charged with distributing child pornography.

An FBI investigation tracked down a user of the app Kik, later identified as Ricardo Reyna.

After a search of his home, authorities uncovered several cell phones with videos and images depicting “Child sexual abuse.”

He was questioned by agents and allegedly confessed to knowing about there being both “Child pornography and regular pornography” on his cell phones.

His next court hearing is May 20th.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Rollover accident reported in north Laredo
Two-vehicle crash reported in north Laredo
Gonzalo Lopez, 47
Webb County Sheriff’s Office advises community on the dangers of escaped convict
File photo: Accident on Highway 83
Accident causes closures in south Laredo
Asmussen Family refects on 2022 Kentucky Derby
Asmussen Family reflects on 2022 Kentucky Derby
File photo: Scam calls
Laredo Police Department advising residents about scam calls

Latest News

Laredo honors fallen officers
Laredo honors fallen law enforcement officers
Laredo honors fallen law enforcement officers
Laredo honors fallen law enforcement officers
Man wanted for assaulting peace officer
46-year-old Julio Cesar Martinez
Man wanted for assaulting peace officer