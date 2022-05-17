Laredo man charged with distributing child pornography

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo man is charged with distributing child pornography.

An FBI investigation tracked down a user of the app Kik, later identified as Ricardo Reyna.

After a search of his home, authorities uncovered several cell phones with videos and images depicting “Child sexual abuse.”

He was questioned by agents and allegedly confessed to knowing about there being both “Child pornography and regular pornography” on his cell phones.

His next court hearing is May 20th.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.