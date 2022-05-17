Laredo Police officers recognized for hard work and dedication

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The celebrations for law enforcement continues as National Police Week entered its second day.

The Laredo Police Department held a special award ceremony to honor those for their hard work and dedication on the force.

One of the officers, Jose Enrique Ceballos was recognized for his efforts in community relations.

Officer Ceballos says it’s important to build that bond with the kids and teach them about the dangers of drugs and gangs.

Ceballos believes that be instilling these values on the kids at an early age, they will be less likely to live a life of crime.

Upcoming recognitions also include officer of the year and rookie of the year.

