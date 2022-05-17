Man accused of shooting and killing three men outside Laredo bar to appear in court

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The man charged with three counts of murder that happened outside a Laredo bar earlier this year has been indicted.

According to court documents, Joe Manuel Martinez 22, was indicted on May 4.

His first court appearance is set for Wednesday, May 18 in the 111th District Court.

On February 15, police were called for a fight outside the TKO Sports Café.

The exchanged escalated into shots fire causing the deaths of 25-year-old Jose Mario Luna, 21-year-old Gilbert de la Torre, and 21-year-old Cesar Samuel Escobar.

Martinez remains at the Webb County Jail.

